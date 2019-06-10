DELPHOS — Michael E. Lindeman, of Delphos, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Lima, Ohio.

He was born August 9, 1949, in Delphos to Carl and Marjorie (Allenbaugh) Lindeman. They both preceded him in death. He was united in marriage to Rebecca Sterling on July 1, 1971, she preceded him in death on January 23, 1996, he remarried Carol Staup on December 6, 1995, and she preceded him in death on September 17, 2009.

Michael is survived by a daughter, Katherine (Kevin) Dudgeon of Delphos; four brothers, Gary (Becky) Lindeman, Paul Lindeman, Dave (Carolyn) Lindeman all of Delphos, and Carl (Brenda) Lindeman of Columbus Grove; three sisters, Karen (John) Young of Spencerville, Sandra (Bob) Williams of Delphos, and Linda (Jeff) Ladd of St. Mary's; and five grandchildren, Emilee, Jordan, Damien, Zack, and Aubrey.

He was a member of the VFW #3035, Eagles #471; he served as a Marine during Vietnam from 1969-1971 as a lineman, and had worked for Harter Corp. in Van Wert for 25 years. Michael enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family, and was a huge NASCAR Fan.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Kelly Baeza will officiate. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery with military grave rites by the Delphos Veterans Council. Friends may call on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.

