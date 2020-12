LIMA — Michael "Mike" Harold Martin, 84, died December 2, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at St. Charles of Borromeo Catholic Church.

Visitation: 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel.