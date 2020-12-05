LIMA — Michael "Mike" Harold Martin, 84 of Lima, passed away December 2, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Mike was born November 8, 1936 in Milwaukee, WI, to Harold and Virgil "Babe" (Schlumpf) Martin, who preceded him in death.

On July 1, 1967, he married Nancy (Stout) Martin, who preceded him in death on July 20, 2004.

Mike is survived by his daughter, Theresa (Lee) Lauck of Lima; son, James "Jim" (Amber) Martin of Lima; daughter, Darcy (P.J.) Addy of San Diego; grandchildren, Josh (Brie) Saddler, Amber Saddler, Casen Addy and Tyler Addy; step-grandchildren, Sara Kreitzer and Keaton Lauck; great-grandchildren, Amaya Saddler, Xavier Saddler and Braxton Saddler; sister, Myrna (Jim) Liner of Las Cruces, NM; three nieces and a nephew.

Mike loved spending time with his family; he especially enjoyed game night. He loved to hunt, fish and camp. Mike was a ski instructor, loved using his metal detector and you could find him on his Harley in all seasons.

Mike attended Syracuse and San Diego State University where he received a Bachelor's degree in Engineering. He worked at Rockwell International and General Dynamics, retiring in 1997.

Mike was a proud United States Army Veteran and a member of St. Charles Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at St. Charles of Borromeo Catholic Church with Father Kent Kaufman to officiate. Burial will follow in Ft. Amanda Cemetery with military honors performed by the active duty Army and VFW Post 1275.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com