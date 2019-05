WAPAKONETA — Michael A. "Mike" Miller, 67, died at 6:22 p.m. May 18, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Only Believe Ministries Christian Center, Botkins. Pastor Peter Doseck will officiate.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, and one hour prior to services Thursday at the church