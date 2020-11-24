CRIDERSVILLE — Michael Neal, age 73, of Cridersville, passed 9:00 p.m., Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 1, 1947 in Lima, Ohio to the late Glen Lowell and Inez Lucille Ferguson Neal.

Michael retired from the City of Lima and was owner, operator of the White-Buffalo. Being Native American, he enjoyed Indian Pow Wows, was very intelligent, handy and able to create wonderful items. He was a member of the NRA, a shooting association, enjoyed fishing, and was an avid mopar vehicle enthusiast. He loved dogs and is leaving behind his four legged friend, Bear.

Also surviving are 2 sons - Brian Neal of Lima; Michael Neal of Lima; a step daughter - Billie Jo Boughan of Lima; a step son - Larry (Denise) Miller of Wapakoneta; 5 grandchildren; 1 step granddaughter, and his dog Bear.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life - Dianna Boughan, who passed November 6, 2020.

Graveside services will begin 3:00 p.m., Friday, November 27, 2020 in Shawnee Cemetery. Rev. Ron Boyer will officiate. Family and friends are encouraged to meet at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville to follow in the funeral procession leaving at 2:30 to go to Shawnee Cemetery.

Floral arrangements will be accepted at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com.