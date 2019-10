LIMA — Michael "Mike" Vernon Noble, 72, died at 7:05 p.m. Oct. 23, 2019, at his residence.

Celebration of Life will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Service, Shawnee Chapel. Pastor Bryan Bucher will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.