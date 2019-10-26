LIMA — Michael "Mike" Vernon Noble, age 72, passed away at 7:05 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at his home with his family and friends by his side.

Mike was born February 15, 1947 in Lima, OH, to the late Dr. Vernon and Hildegarde "Garde" (Thompson) Noble. On August 30, 1969 he married his high school sweetheart, Janet (Neu) Noble.

Mike was a 1965 graduate of Shawnee High School and he was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati. Mike worked for many years at Superior Coach / Accubuilt where he retired as Vice President of Sales. Mike was an avid golfer who enjoyed fishing and working in the yard. He loved nature and enjoyed spending time on his property feeding the birds, deer and other animals. Mike especially loved spending time with his beloved wife, children, and grandchildren, never passing up a chance to sneak the grandchildren treats, spend time with them in the swimming pool or compete with the family in a friendly game of pool or ping pong. Although he suffered a stroke on March 3, 2018, Mike never lost his sense of humor or his unmatched love of life.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janet Noble of Lima; two children, Brett (Amy) Noble of Lima, Michelle (Chad) King of Lima; five grandchildren, Brady and Joey Noble, Logan, Evan and Gavin King; sister, Lynn (Bob) Ness of Columbus; two sisters-in-law, Judy (Dr.Greg) Parranto of Lima, Joyce Aikens of Lima; brother-in-law, Dwayne (Glenda) Neu of Lima and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his in-laws, Dallas and Doris Neu and brother-in-law, Doug Neu.

Services celebrating Mike's life will begin at 3:00 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Bryan Bucher will officiate the service. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery

The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 3:00 pm Tuesday, October 29, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Elizabeth Watt PDCD Research Fund, In care of Emma Watt, 26580 E. Arbor Drive, Aurora, CO 80016, www.pdcdresearchfund.com or St. Rita's Physical Medicine and Rehab Services, 730 W. Market Street, Lima, Ohio 45801.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.