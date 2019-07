SPENCERVILLE — Michael D. "Mike" Oden, 66, died July 19, 2019, at his home.

Services will begin 11 a.m. Wednesday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel. Burial will follow in Gethsemani Cemetery.

Friends may call 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.