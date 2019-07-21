SPENCERVILLE — Michael R. Oden of Spencerville, Ohio

Parents Robert N. Oden Jr. (deceased) A. Jean Oden (surviving)

Attended Central High School until it burned, graduated from Lima Senior High School in 1970

Married his childhood sweetheart, Patricia Barker, May 26, 1973-preceded in death

He attended St. Mark's United Methodist church. He was a long-time member of the Allen County Sportsmen and Farmers Association. He served in the United States Army from 1972-1974.

He was employed at Pizza Chef, Greg's Department Store, Lima Lumber, and was the former owner of the Certified Gas Station on Robb Ave.. He worked for the United States Postal Service in Lima as a clerk and in maintenance until his retirement in 2011.

Mike was an avid fisherman. He taught his children and grandchildren how to fish. From how to tie on a hook, to cleaning and cooking the catch. He enjoyed hunting and always had a respect for the animals sacrifice to provide his family with food. He taught his daughters how to safely and responsibly handle firearms, and how to be an accurate shot. He had a love of muscle cars and restored several. He was currently restoring his 1965 El Camino. He would quiz his daughters (and anyone else within earshot) on make, model, and year of vehicles. He would explain how the tell the difference from one year to another, and go on to regale you with stories of who had one just like it. He put together a model replica of most of the muscle cars he restored, and was always very detailed with each car. He enjoyed wood-working and could turn ordinary lumber into beautiful pieces of furniture and décor, sometimes using only the plans he had drawn up and kept in his head. He could make the old look new again, or repurpose a piece for another function. His skills were unmatched and his work meticulous. His attention to detail shined through in everything his artful hands touched. He loved music, especially classic rock, and, like knowledge of cars, you had to know "Who is it?". He loved to cook and loved for people to enjoy his cooking. He always tried new recipes and cooking methods. He always had pets and was a caring owner. He leaves behind his devoted canine sidekick Scarlet, who will miss him dearly.

Mike was very knowledgeable and intelligent. He never stopped learning, and always absorbed what he could. He learned many things from his grandparents and came away with a culmination of skills passed from each of them. He learned many things from his parents that stayed with him throughout his life. He was the self-proclaimed "Answer Guy"! He loved to pass on to others his knowledge and interests.

He was a man of character, integrity, and compassion. He was quick-witted and you could always count on him to make you laugh. He was charismatic and made friends quickly and easily all his life. He was always brave and courageous with the heart of a lion. He faced even the toughest life could hand him with courage and could even find a way to make a joke of it. Nothing kept him down. In recent years, his body began to fail him, but he refused to complain or give into the pain. He remained strong and determined to the end. He lived and died on his own terms.

Survivors-Daughters Miranda (Todd) Fowler of New Haven, IN, Melissa (Todd) Sherrick of Elida. Grandchildren Kelsey, Kyler, and Carter Oden and Keegan and Brody Sherrick.

Brother Sean (Kay) Oden of Lima, Sister Pam (Scott Whitlock) Oden of Chicago, Ill..

Mother in law, Marcile Trame

Brothers in law Kenneth (Stacy) Barker, Rob Barker, and Paul Trame Jr..

Sisters in law Judy Taflinger, and Sue (Jerry) Chiles.

Preceded in death by infant son John Carl Oden, sisters in law Theresa Barker and Tamara Barker Rush, and a nephew, John W. Barker.

Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Kris Browning will officiate. Burial will follow in Gethsemani Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

