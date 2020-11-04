LIMA — Michael R. "MR" Morey, age 41, passed away November 2, 2020, at 4:04 pm, at the Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. MR was born September 18, 1979, in Lima, OH, to Clarence P. and Marguerite "Mikki" (Pendergast) Morey who preceded him in death. On August 30, 2003, he married Sally J. (Siniff) Morey who survives in Lima.

MR was a 1998 graduate of Elida High School. He then attended the UNOH where he earned an associates degree in Business. MR had worked as a conductor with the Genesee & Wyoming Rail Road and had also worked as a grain operator for Cargill. Most recently, he had been staying home focusing on raising his son. MR was a member of the Eagles Aerie #370 and the Moose Lodge #199. He loved riding his Harley, hunting and playing poker.

In addition to his wife, MR is survived by his son, Jaxson R. Morey of Lima, OH, a brother, CP (Angie) Morey IV of Marietta, GA, a nephew, Ethan Morey and a niece, Neven Morey, his extended family: a step-mother, Sue Morey of Lima, OH, his father and mother in-law, Tom and Mary Siniff of Lima, OH, a sister in-law, Stacy (Mike) Kauppila of Lima, OH, a brother in-law, Tom (Alyssa) Siniff of Lima, OH and their son, Hank Siniff. Step-siblings: Shane (Debbie) Creech, Bryan (Wendy) Creech and Heather (John) Potts.

There will be visitation held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to be used for his son Jaxson's education.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at St. Rita's-Mercy Health; Floors 4-D, 4-K, 5-K and St. Rita's Hospice for the excellent care and compassion shown to their family during this difficult time.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.