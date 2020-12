Or Copy this URL to Share

SAINT MARY'S — Michael "Mike" D. Richards, 55, died Wed., December 2, 2020 at Joint Township Memorial Hospital. Services will be at 11 a.m. at Cisco Funeral Home, Celina. Visitation: 9 a.m - 11 a.m., Monday, December 7, 2020 at the funeral home.



