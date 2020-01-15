PHOENIX, Ariz. — Michael K. Risner-Fultz, 33, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his home in Phoenix, AZ.

Michael was born September 27, 1986 in Lima, OH.

Michael was a very compassionate person, touching the lives of many who crossed paths with him. He was overly generous, giving the shirt off his back even when it was his last. He had a wonderful sense of humor and made everybody laugh; his off the cuff responses to everyday life brought many smiles and hearty laughs from those who knew him. Most of all, Michael will be remembered for his love of 80s music; Heart, Taylor Dayne, Expose, and many more.

Michael is survived by his parents Judith Fultz (Dayton, OH), Kent Fultz (Lima, OH); sisters Audrey Sheffield, Sarah Wilkins (Lima, OH), Hannah (Brent) Fadley (Forest, OH) and brother Devin Fultz (Lima, OH); half-brothers Tyler, Mason and Dalton Risner (Lima, OH); stepsister Anjeanette (Kevin) Rettig (Centerville, OH) and stepbrother R Lee Steele (Austin, TX), many nephews and nieces, maternal grandmother Diana Miller (Cridersville, OH), and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Michael was preceded in death by stepfather Robert Steele, grandfather Bruce Miller, grandmothers Melinda Hinds and Bernice Risner, brother-in-law Jarrett Kline and uncle John Miller.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00AM at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Friends may call on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2:00PM and 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.