CENTERVILLE — Michael "Jake" Schlereth, formally of Delphos, passed away Sunday, August 25th, 2019, at Dayton Hospice Center.

He was born in Lima, Ohio, to Roger R. and Kay A. (Neumeier) Schlereth of Delphos. He is survived by his wife, Tara, and son Cole Micahel of Centerville, OH, his sister Paula (Kevin) Hellman, nephew Ryan and niece Rachel Hellman, aunts and uncles on both sides of the family and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd and Mildred Schlereth, and John and Alice Neumeier.

He was a graduate and valedictorian of Delphos St. Johns class of 1988. He lettered in baseball, basketball, and cross country, and was a mass server. He was also a graduate of the University of Findlay and was a member of the cross country team. He formerly worked at NOACSC, Lima, OH, Hamilton School District and was assistant treasurer for Kettering City School District. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Washington Township.

Services under the direction of Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, Dayton, OH, are scheduled for Friday, August 30th, 2019, at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions to Delphos St. John's Athletic Department.