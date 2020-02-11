SPENCERVILLE — Michael D. Sites, Sr., 62, of Spencerville, passed away at 2:46 PM Monday, February 10, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center following a sudden illness.

He was born March 17, 1957 in Lima, a son of the late James R. and Donna M. Potts Sites, Sr. He married Darlene F. Stoker on March 26, 1977 and she died October 9, 2009. Then on August 4, 2012 he married Susan A. Gall Hempker, who survives in Spencerville.

Also surviving are his children; Michael D. (Sharon) Sites, Jr., Melissa M. (Gene Sprague) Sites, Kristy Ann Sites, Frank Hempker and step-daughter Michelle Stoker; grandchildren; Karri Purdy, Kaylee Sites, Izaha Bockrath, Kaden Groves, Libby Lefler, Michael D. Sites III, Havic Hardesty, Serenity Hardesty, Natalee Hempker, Frank Hempker, Jr. and Josh Hempker; his siblings, Linda Piper, Jerry Sites, James (Janet) Sites and half brother Larry Mason.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Vaughn Piper.

Mike was an inspiring guitarist for over forty years, working with the Izaha Band and several other bands over the years, collecting many guitars as a hobby. He had formerly worked in maintenance at the American Mall and later worked at the Ohio Decorative Products in Spencerville.

Funeral services will be 7 PM Thursday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Jim Fletcher officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Spencerville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 PM Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation or to the Diabetes Assn.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]