Michael Smith

LIMA — Michael J. Smith, age 75, of Lima, passed away at 3:45 pm on June 18, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

Michael was born September 14, 1944 in Lima, Ohio, the son of John D and Martha J (Blakeley) Smith. His father is deceased and his mother survives in Lima. On Dec. 16, 2000, he married Bonnie Harmon and she survives in Lima.

Michael worked for 27 and a half years for Teledyne Ohio Steel and later Superior Forge and Steel and Whemco, where he retired from. He was a member of the Eagles Aerie 370, and enjoyed fishing, hunting and people watching. He was an avid Notre Dame and Pittsburgh Steelers fan and he loved going to the Kewpee and getting his daily coffee.

Michael is survived by two sons; Troy (Heather) Smith of Virginia and Jeff (Cori) Smith of Lima, a step-daughter; LaDene (Dustin) Byrd of Lima. 5 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren; Vincent, Alicen and Patrick, one great-grandchild, a brother; Thomas Smith of Lima, 4 sisters; Barbara (Jim) Remlinger of Illinois, Kathy (Scott) Bash of Lima, Kim (Randy) Wright of Harrod and Nancy (Clay) Armstrong of Louisiana along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a brother; David Smith and two sisters; Peggy Haslop and Christine Smith.

Visitation will be held at the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 2 to 5pm. Please use your own safety precautions for the Covid-19 virus. Private family services will be held at a later time.

The Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home is honored to care for the Smith family, feel free to leave an online condolence or memory at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com or on the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home Facebook page.



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home
506 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
4192242010
