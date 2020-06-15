Michael Spees

LIMA — Michael Ray Spees, 70 of Lima, passed away June 14, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Michael was born June 3, 1950 in Lima, to Don and Margaret (Wellbaum) Spees, who preceded him in death. On August 7, 1971, he married Sharon Kay (Haller) Spees, who survives him in Lima. Michael was a 1968 graduate of Lima Senior High School and he attended The Ohio State University - Lima. He worked as a manager at McDonalds and he was an avid woodworker. Michael loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Stacy (Sean) Tuggle and Steven (Beth) Spees; grandchildren, Ellie Tuggle, Ziggy Spees and Ezra Spees; step-grandsons, Devin (Lauren Johnson) Swihart and Kale Swihart; brother, Don R. Spees, Jr. and his brother-in-law, Sam (Janet) Haller. In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Janet Spees. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Michael's heart doctor, kidney doctor and his family doctor, as well as the nurses who cared for him at St. Rita's. They would also like to thank all organ donors; Michael had a kidney transplant that allowed him to spend more time with his family. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.