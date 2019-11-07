BLUFFTON — Michael "Mike" Streicher, age 62 of Bluffton, took his final checkered flag on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his residence. Michael was born on January 9, 1957 in Toledo, Ohio to James L. and Pauline (Klickman) Streicher.

Mike is survived by his mother Pauline who lives in Findlay; his sons, Richard "Rich" (Hanne) Streicher of Bluffton, Jackson Gatliff of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Drew (Jen) Gatliff of Canal Winchester; grandchildren, Asa Gatliff, Hayden Gatliff, and Oakley Gatliff; and siblings: Kathleen (Michael) Fritz, Maureen (Jon) Stansbery, and Pat Streicher of Findlay.

Mike was preceded in death by his father James Streicher, who died on July 9, 2011.

Mike went to Findlay High School. He later graduated from the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima at age 60. He was an avid racer all of his life, driving, owning, building, and being the mechanic on race cars. He loved to teach and mentor people in the racing community, well before being paid to do so at the University of Northwestern Ohio.

He was the 1991 USAC National Midget Champion. In 2019 he was inducted into the National Midget Racing Hall of Fame. Racing was the focal point of his life.

Visitation for friends and family will be held from 2-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME, 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 617 West Main Cross Street, Findlay with Fr. Kyle Gase celebrant.

A private burial will take place in St. Michael Cemetery at a later date.

Instead of flowers, memorials gifts can be made to the Mike Streicher Memorial Scholarship Fund at the University of Northwestern Ohio, 1441 N. Cable Road. Lima, Ohio 45805.

