1/1
Michael Swift
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SPENCERVILLE — Michael C. 'Swifty' Swift, 68, of Spencerville, peacefully went to be with the Lord Sunday afternoon, November 15, 2020, at his home.

He was born March 2, 1952, in Lima to Charles and Lois (Keltner) Swift, who both preceded him in death. On February 28, 2009, he married Janet (Hoersten) Swift, who survives in Spencerville.

Mike is also survived by a son, Joshua (Jennifer) Swift of Galloway; a daughter, Sarah (Kris) Carpenter of Lima; two brothers, Tom (Mary Nance) Swift of Elida, and Stephen (Tracy Courtney) Swift of Findlay; a sister, Susan (Ron) Metheney of Bluffton; and five grandchildren, Michael, Cole, Taylor, Aleena, and Emilee.

Mike had been a tree trimmer with Asplundh and Townsend. He went to work at Trim Trends in Spencerville, and then went on to work at Koneta Rubber in Wapak. Mike was an avid Cleveland Browns backer, and Cleveland Indians fan. He was a big 1970's Red's fan. One of his happiest memories was when Josh took him to meet Pete Rose and getting his autograph. Mike was a big Donald Trump supporter. He had a special place in his heart for his four-legged friends, Noah and Tank. He enjoyed tinkering with his restored 1979 Ford F150 and 2014 Mustang. Mike was very proud of his family. He truly loved the outdoors, especially his pool. 'Swifty' was easy going, and didn't know a stranger.

It was Mike's wishes to be cremated with no services. A celebration of his life will be at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net. Contributions may be made in Mike's memory to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements were entrusted to Weber Funeral Home, Delphos.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved