SPENCERVILLE — Michael C. 'Swifty' Swift, 68, of Spencerville, peacefully went to be with the Lord Sunday afternoon, November 15, 2020, at his home.

He was born March 2, 1952, in Lima to Charles and Lois (Keltner) Swift, who both preceded him in death. On February 28, 2009, he married Janet (Hoersten) Swift, who survives in Spencerville.

Mike is also survived by a son, Joshua (Jennifer) Swift of Galloway; a daughter, Sarah (Kris) Carpenter of Lima; two brothers, Tom (Mary Nance) Swift of Elida, and Stephen (Tracy Courtney) Swift of Findlay; a sister, Susan (Ron) Metheney of Bluffton; and five grandchildren, Michael, Cole, Taylor, Aleena, and Emilee.

Mike had been a tree trimmer with Asplundh and Townsend. He went to work at Trim Trends in Spencerville, and then went on to work at Koneta Rubber in Wapak. Mike was an avid Cleveland Browns backer, and Cleveland Indians fan. He was a big 1970's Red's fan. One of his happiest memories was when Josh took him to meet Pete Rose and getting his autograph. Mike was a big Donald Trump supporter. He had a special place in his heart for his four-legged friends, Noah and Tank. He enjoyed tinkering with his restored 1979 Ford F150 and 2014 Mustang. Mike was very proud of his family. He truly loved the outdoors, especially his pool. 'Swifty' was easy going, and didn't know a stranger.

It was Mike's wishes to be cremated with no services. A celebration of his life will be at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net. Contributions may be made in Mike's memory to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements were entrusted to Weber Funeral Home, Delphos.