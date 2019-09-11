LIMA — Michael Henry Teplitzky, 70, died at 2:09pm on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Michael Henry was born on January 16, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Henry Teplitzky and Anna (Wolock) Teplitzky. He graduated from Lima Central Catholic and attended classes at Rhodes State College. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam as a Specialist E-4. He worked in maintenance at Sheller-Globe. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church. Mike had many friends, some that he had known since elementary school at St. Rose. He was an avid sports fan (including Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds, and Bengals), enjoyed playing his guitar, and riding his bike. He was very close with extended family, many cousins, and especially the Walter & Ellen Wolock family.

He is survived by a niece, Danette Kuhl of Dublin, OH; great nephew, Ian Kuhl, great niece, Allison Kuhl; brother-in-law, Robert Parker, of Worthington, OH. He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Parker.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM followed by a rosary service at 8:00 PM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio. A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Rose Catholic Church, Lima, Ohio. Interment, with military rites, will be in Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the family or .

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com