DELPHOS — Michael D. VanMeter, 71, died at 8:20 a.m. June 16, 2020, at his residence.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Harter and Schier Funeral Home, Delphos. The Rev. Rick Lamb will officiate.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.