LIMA — MICHAEL RAY WALTERS, age 70, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was the son of Donald and Phyllis Walters, born on June 9, 1949.

He retired from Ford Motor Company. He loved golf, bowling, softball and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Walters, his father, Donald Walters, his brother, Gary Walters, his sister-in-law Joyce Walters and brother-in-law Wally Hawk.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Walters, daughter Joni Walters (Mike), son Ryan Walters (Kim), son Mike Walters (Nicole) and stepson Brent Hollar (Heidi), several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Kenny Walters (Debbie), sister, Donna Zimmerman (Dave) and sister, Cheryl Hawk and several nieces and nephews and his faithful companion Fancy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Allen County Humane Society.

Visitation will be from 11:00 to 1:00 Wednesday, June 12, 2019. The funeral will be at 1:00pm at Siferd-Orians Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Brock officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com