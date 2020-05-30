Michael Ward
LIMA — Mr. Michael Dewayne Ward, age 61, passed from this life on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at approximately 7:31 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima. He was born on November 28, 1958 in Lima, Ohio to the union of Jimmie Lee and Mildred (Howton) Ward; both parents preceded him in death. Mr. Ward worked at Bob Evans Grocery Products Manufacturing Company. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a member of Second Baptist Church. He was a member of American Legion Post #96, V.F.W. # 1275 . He was an avid Pool Shooter, loved music and loved being surrounded by his family He leaves to cherish his precious memory 2 brothers; Brian Ward of Tampa, Florida and Rev. Dr. Dennis Ward (LaVonne) of Lima. 2 sisters; Wilma Howton and Betty Howton both of Columbus, OH. A host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a brother; Robert Howton. Celebration of Life services will be held on at Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Dennis Ward, officiating. In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful. Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC. To order flowers and to offer condolences to the WARD Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in The Lima News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Service
12:00 PM
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
