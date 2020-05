LIMA — Mr. Michael Dewayne Ward, age 61, passed from this life on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at approximately 7:31 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima. He was born on November 28, 1958 in Lima, Ohio to the union of Jimmie Lee and Mildred (Howton) Ward; both parents preceded him in death. Mr. Ward worked at Bob Evans Grocery Products Manufacturing Company. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a member of Second Baptist Church. He was a member of American Legion Post #96, V.F.W. # 1275 . He was an avid Pool Shooter, loved music and loved being surrounded by his family He leaves to cherish his precious memory 2 brothers; Brian Ward of Tampa, Florida and Rev. Dr. Dennis Ward (LaVonne) of Lima. 2 sisters; Wilma Howton and Betty Howton both of Columbus, OH. A host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a brother; Robert Howton. Celebration of Life services will be held on at Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Dennis Ward, officiating. In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful. Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC. To order flowers and to offer condolences to the WARD Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com