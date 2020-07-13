WELLSVILLE — Michael P. Welch age 39, of Wellsville and formerly of Lima passed away 3:46 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020 at Trinity West Hospital in Steubenville. He was born Sept. 21, 1980 in Toledo, Ohio to Laura G. Welch who survives in Lima. He married Ila Louise De Jane Aug. 28, 2004 and she survives in Wellsville.

Mike enjoyed camping and spending time with family. Additional survivors include children: Aubriana I. P. Welch and Michael T. Welch both of Wellsville, aunts: Debbie (Dick) Umfleet, Cindy (Kevin) Bruin and Sheila (Mark) Conrad all of Lima and many cousins. Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents Eileen Welch and Robert Welch, and aunts: Susan Brunk and Pam Atterbury.

The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday at the funeral home with Father David Ross officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to the family and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com