LIMA — Michel R. Rush, Sr. passed away 9:44 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Lima Memorial. He was born Nov. 19, 1961 in Port Clinton, Ohio to the late James William and Barbara Maywhoor Rush.

Michel enjoyed collecting Hot Wheels, NASCAR memorabilia and drinking Milwaukee's Best. He loved to help people.

Survivors include his lifelong companion Becky Layton, children Michel R. Rush, Jr., Cody (Tesla) Caldwell both of Lima and Marcus and Tiffany; grandchildren: Rose Marie Rush, Elizabeth Grace Rush, Caleb Robert Reed-Rush, Iliannah Caldwell, CJ Caldwell, Adriane, Cadian and Kenzy and 3 siblings: Carl (Heather) Rush of Continental, Molly Rush of Harrod and Barbie Rush.

He was preceded in death by a brother Bill Rush.

The family will receive friends 3-5 Wednesday and a time of sharing will follow at 5 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.In Lieu of flowers memorial may be given to the funeral home and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com