Michele Barnhardt
LIMA — Michele S. Barnhardt, 73 of Lima, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 3:50 pm, Shawnee Manor Nursing Home.

She was born Oct. 31, 1947 in Lima, OH, to Donald and Iris (Ziegler) Bauer who preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children: Chad (Caitlin) Barnhardt of Athens, OH and Amanda (Joe Houston) Barnhardt of Lima, OH; a brother, Jeff Bauer of Columbus, and a grandson, Beckett Barnhardt of Athens.

She is preceded in death by her former husband, Robert L. Barnhardt, who died December 15, 2019.

Mrs. Barnhardt was a member of the former Shawnee Presbyterian Church, a former member of Modern Mother's Club and enjoyed her Canasta and Bridge clubs.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
