ELIDA — Michelle Lee Fuerst, 56, passed away at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at her home.

Michelle was born on July 7, 1962, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Ray and Doris (Biersdorfer) Wildermuth. On Saturday, August 23, 1986, she married Michael Fuerst, who survives in Elida.

Michelle was a 1980 graduate of Allen East High School. She was a secretary at Lima Senior High in the 80's and was a pet sitter/caregiver for Michelle's Pet Sitting. She attended yoga classes at South Side Christian Church and enjoyed doing needlework and cross stitch. She loved animals and also automotive racing.

She is survived by her husband and sister Constance Zulliger of Dayton. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law James Zulliger.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019 and one hour prior to service on Monday at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Father Dennis Walsh will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Elida.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Deb's Dogs.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .