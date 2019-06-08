LIMA — Michelle D. (Moffett) Lesh, age 68, passed away at 12:51 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center with her family by her side.

Michelle was born February 26, 1951 in Lima, OH, to the late Donald F. and Crystal C. (Wetherill) Moffett. On February 22, 1977 she married Jack L. Lesh who preceded her in death on February 26, 2014.

Michelle was a 1969 graduate of Lima Senior High School and retired as a secretary for the Lima City Schools. Michelle especially loved spending time with her sons and grandchildren.

She is survived by three sons, Jeremy (Janel) Hardeman of Columbus Grove, Jason D. (Paige) Lesh of Lima, and Justin (Erica) Lesh of Lima; thirteen grandchildren, Logan, Jenna, Gabriel, Ryan, Taylor, Tyler, Taryn, Jordyn, Jacksyn, Spencer, Peyton, Ethan, and Alaina; four brothers, Colin (April) Moffett, James (Deb) Moffett, Chrisdon (Mary) Moffett, and Cameron (Lisa) Moffett; brother-in-law, Randy Develbiss, and two great-aunts, Helen Kempf-VonAlmen, Linda (John) VanLint, and a daughter-in-law, Kylee Norman.

She is preceded in death by a sister, Becky Develbiss

There will be a private family service held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Auria , 2000 Schlater Dr., Sidney, Ohio 45365.

