LIMA — Michelle S. Limbert, age 72, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at her home in Lima, Ohio.

Michelle was born on July 30, 1947 in Marion, OH, to Robert E. and Billie D. (McCoy) Limbert.

Michelle was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Jason Limbert, and a sister, Cynthia J. Limbert.

She is survived by two brothers, Brian Limbert of Lima and Marty (Kristine) Limbert of Cincinnati, along with many nieces and nephews.

Michelle was an Army Veteran. She adored music and loved playing in a local band with her friends. She was an extremely charitable person.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Daily Bread Kitchen in Lima, Ohio, the Lima Rescue Mission or Lima's Samaritan House.

