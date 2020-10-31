OTTAWA — Midge Breece, 82 of Ottawa, died 8:53 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Putnam County Ambulatory Care Center, Glandorf. She was born October 18, 1938 in Ottawa to the late Stanley and Ann (Klein) Beckman. On June 18, 1960, she married Ben Breece. He died July 30, 2001

Survivors include two children: Lynne (John) Calvelage of Findlay and Bernie (Julie) Breece of Ottawa; a brother: Pete Beckman of Columbus Grove and a sister: Alma Essig of Ladue, Missouri; 5 grandchildren: Tony (Liz) Calvelage, Pat (Nyssa) Calvelage, Dave Calvelage, Bradley (Clair) Breece and Brian (Danielle) Breece; 7 great grandchildren: Camille and Beatrice Calvelage, Brody, Blair, Boyd, Branch, AJ Breece and 2 on the way.

She was also preceded in death by 3 brothers: Jim Beckman, John Beckman and Joe Beckman; 1 sister: Mary Ann Krouse

Midge was passionate about spreading God's word.

Celebration services will begin at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at New Creation Lutheran Church, Ottawa, with Revs. Ken Pollitz and Denny Coates officiating. In keeping with social distancing guidelines, visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Wednesday at New Creation Lutheran Church, Ottawa.

Due to the restrictions of COVID 19 face masks are required to be worn at all times upon entering the church.

Memorial donations may be given to Putnam County Hospice or donor's choice.

