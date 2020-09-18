DELPHOS — Michael "Mike" Wilson, 76, of Delphos passed away on Wednesday September 16, 2020, at Hospice Center in Butler County, Ohio.

He was born to Burgan and Marie (Sauber) Wilson on March 30, 1937, in Landeck. Both preceded him in death. On February 27, 1965, he was united in marriage to Joyce L Turnwald, she survives in Ruskin, Florida.

Mike is also survived by eight children, Michelle (Dean) Tower of West Chester, OH; Jay (Kimberly) Wilson of Lancaster, OH, and Michael (Rachel) Wilson of Henderson, NV; Sandra (Ben) Dyke of Fishers, IN; William (Jodi) Wilson of Ruskin, FL; Mary Wilson of Fishers, IN; Sara (Joe) Baer of Fishers, IN; Tom (Danielle) Wilson and twenty one grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by six sisters, Maxine Link, Coleen Wilson-Millet, Marilyn Otte, Kay Campanile, Carolyn Masten, and Joan Wilson and three brothers, Nick Wilson, Bob Wilson, and Gene Wilson.

Mike retired from the US Government, Department of Defense as a Senior Executive in Washington DC in 1998 after more than 30 years of service. He was a member of St Anne Catholic Church in Ruskin Florida and former member of St. Clements in Plant City, FL. Mike was a active leader in the church over his lifetime. He led the Legion of Mary in a number of locations, member of the Knight of Columbus, taught religious education for forty years, parish council president at St. Irenaeus, made rosaries, was a leader of the migrant ministries in Plant City Florida. Mike's formative years were in Delphos, OH where he attended Delphos St. Johns where he played basketball. He graduated from University of Dayton with a Bachelor of Science, Finance & Accounting and an MBA from Bowling Green State University. He attended the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard. His first position was at Haskins and Sells (today Deloitte) in Dayton, OH as an Auditor. He enjoyed raising his children and teaching them to follow a life of Christ and to pray. He enjoyed the NY Yankees and the OSU Buckeyes and an armchair quarterback to any football game or political show on TV. He donated generously to all. He enjoyed all 60s music and it made him smile and dance. Most of all Mike was remembered for his devout faith, pride and love for his family. He was devoted to his wife, children, and grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial and grave side services will be scheduled at a future date in Delphos Ohio at St. Johns.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne's Parish or St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church or a charity of your choice.