Mikki Starr

LIMA —Mikki Anne Starr, 27, passed away September 16, 2020, at her residence.

Mikki was born May 19, 1993 in Lima, to Jeffrey Marling and Sheryl (Scarberry) Christlieb; her father preceded her in death and her mother survives her in Elida. On June 24, 2017 she married Zachary Starr.

Mikki was a 2012 graduate of Elida High School and was currently attending Rhodes State College for nursing. She worked as a optician's assistant at Premier Vision Group and she loved country music and Alanis Morrisette. Mikki was an avid runner, enjoyed bowling and loved animals. She was an amazing, devoted mother who loved and lived for her kids. Mikki was a caring soul who always wanted to help people; she will be deeply missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.

In addition to her mother, Mikki is survived by her son, Ryker Starr; daughter, Ryah Starr; step-father, Kevin Christlieb; sister, Jessica (Zach Sargent) Marling; step-sisters, Kelsey (Alan) George and Kenzie Christlieb; maternal grandparents, Levi & Johnnie Scarberry; paternal grandmother, Eileen Marling; step-grandparents, Tom & Twyla Losh; niece, Marlee Cornett; best friend, Jenna Campbell and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her son, Greyson O. Starr; brother, Jeremy Marling; sister, Samantha Marling and her paternal grandfather, Barclay Marling.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Burial will be in Pike Run Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com