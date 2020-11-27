1/1
Milan Kovacek
ELIDA — Milan "Mike" Kovacek, 75, died 9:29 P.M. Thursday, November 26, 2020, at St.Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

He was born April 11, 1945, in Lodi, Ohio, the son of William and Ann (Farkus) Kovacek.

He married Kathy Hunter on September 26, 1970, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Saint Marys; she survives in Elida.

He is also survived by his son, Chris Kovacek of Lancaster, Ohio; by a granddaughter: Madelyn Kovacek of Lancaster. He is survived by a brother, Bill (Linda) Kovacek of Elida; by a niece, Lisa (Travis) Walters of Lafayette, Indiana; by a great-niece, Kiersten Robertson and a great-nephew, Hunter Walters.

Mike is also survived by: brother- in- law Tom (Nancy) Hunter and their children: TJ (Kristina) Hunter; Kerri (James) Smith; Jeff Hunter; by brother- in- law Steve (Karen) Hunter and their children: Tyler Hunter and Ellen (Aaron) Adam; by. Brother-in-law Tim (Cheryl) Hunter; also by 12 great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by a sister-in-law, Helene Kovacek.

Mike was a 1963 graduate of Lima Central Catholic High School. He attended The Ohio State University. He retired from St. Ritas Medical Center, where he served many years in the purchasing department. He was a huge fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, and he was very close with his family. He was a member of Eagles Lodge, Aerie 370, Lima, and he enjoyed traveling. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Lima.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at St. Charles Catholic Church, 2175 West Elm Street, Lima, Father Kent Kaufman, celebrant. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery, Saint Marys.

Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Monday at the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 West High Street, Saint Marys, where memorial gifts may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project.

All visitors to the funeral home and church are required by the mandates of the Ohio Department of Health to wear a mask, and condolences may be sent to Mike's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home
314 W. High St.
Saint Marys, OH 45885
419-394-2301
