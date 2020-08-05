LIMA — Mildred Haliena, age 94, of Lima, Ohio passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at her daughter's home in Virginia. She was born in Lima on September 14, 1925 to the late Paul and Gladys (Musto) Bonita. On August 9, 1946, she married George Haliena Jr., who survives her living in Chesapeake, Virginia.

She is survived by two sons and a daughter Gary (Rita) Haliena of Seneca, South Carolina, George Michael (Theresa) Haliena of Defiance, Ohio and Candace (Richard) Hartwick of Chesapeake, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Aaron Haliena, Sara Haliena Salaz, Grace Haliena, Eve (Brent) Dixon, Brian (Mallory) Haliena, Candace Alexandria Hartwick and Abigail Hartwick and four great-grandchildren Gabriel, Eli and Emalina Salaz and William Dixon. Mildred is also survived by three sisters Jane McKinney, Pauline Coats and Rosalie Reichelderfer.

Mildred was preceded in her death by her parents, a son Paul Haliena and one brother and two sisters Joe Bonita, Grace Fetter and Gerry Fields.

Mildred graduated from St. Johns High School in Lima with Class of 1943. She was a member of St. Gerard's Catholic Church in Lima. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Millie loved all children and was a second mother to many of the neighborhood kids and her children's friends.

A mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Saint Rose Catholic Church in Lima with Father Ross officiating. Burial will follow in Shawnee Cemetery.

A private viewing will be held at the Bayliff & Son Funeral Home in Cridersville.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).

The family would like to thank the wonderful nieces, friends and Interim Hospice nurses that helped care for Millie over the last couple of years.