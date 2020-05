Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Mildred's life story with friends and family

Share Mildred's life story with friends and family

LIMA — Mildred L. (Clemons) Harsh, died May 15, 2020, at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home. Services will begin 3 p.m. Wednesday at Shawnee Cemetery, Lima. Friends may call 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store