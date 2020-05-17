LIMA — Mildred L. (Clemons)Harsh, 77, died at 12:15 PM on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home in Lima, Ohio. Mildred was born on September 6, 1942, in Silver Point, Tennessee, to the late John and Odell Clemons. She married Roger Harsh in 1965. She was a homemaker and attended Lighthouse Church of God. She is survived by sons, Rodney (Brenda) Harsh, of Lima, OH and Ronald (Heather) Harsh, of Van Wert, OH; twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren; three brothers, Chris (Debbie) Plantz, of Mansfield, OH, Mike (Karen) Plantz, of Mansfield, OH and Rick (Cindy) Plantz, of Loveland, OH; several nephews & nieces; a special niece, Linda Higenbotham, of FL; special friends, Lois Morrisey and Toni Blevins. She was preceded in death by her husband Roger Harsh Sr.; a son, Roger Eugene Harsh Jr; a brother, Gerald Bean and a sister, Ruby Bean. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio. A graveside will be conducted at Shawnee Cemetery on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. by her brother, Rev. Larry Ayers. Memorial contributions can be made to the family. On line condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com Chamberlain-Huckeriede in charge of arrangements. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mildred L. Harsh, please visit our floral store.
Published in The Lima News from May 17 to May 18, 2020.