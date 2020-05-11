LIMA — Mrs. Mildred Louise Henderson, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at approximately 4:25 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born in Lima, Ohio on July 24, 1939 to Earmon and Dorothy (Turner) Cook, Sr.; both parents preceded her in death. She was united in holy matrimony to Charles E. Henderson in 1957, he survives in Lima. Mrs. Henderson retired from Excello Textron as a Blade Inspector. After her retirement she attended Apollo Career Center and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked at local nursing homes. She was a member of Second Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and was in the Outreach Women's Prayer Group that visited local nursing homes. Besides her loving husband Charles, she leaves to cherish her precious memory 4 sons; John A. Henderson and Charles N. Henderson both of Lima. Dennis J. Henderson (Fanita) of New York and Randall E. Henderson (Cynthia) of Columbus, OH. A daughter; Elaine G. Irons-Hunt (Luther) of Des Moines, WA. 19 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. A sister; Joann Jones (Eddie) of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by a sister; Catherine Hill and a brother; Earmon Cook, Jr. In view of the Global Pandemic, services will be private. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC. In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful. To order flowers and to offer condolences to the HENDERSON Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lima News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.