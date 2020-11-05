WAPAKONETA — Mildred Ann "Milly" Hershberger, 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at 8:50 A.M., Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's due to complications from Covid.

She was born on January 16, 1951 in Lima, OH to Robert & Martha (Arthur) Flinn who preceded her in death. On February 26, 1972 she married Tim Hershberger and he survives.

Survivors include 3 children Andrew Hershberger of Lakeview, Tonee (Kay) Hershberger of Wapakoneta, Joi Hershberger of Wapakoneta; 4 grandchildren Owen, Charli, Blaire, Jaijaye; a sister Ruth (Jack) Smith; nephew Jacob Smith; niece Marcie Smith; a brother Rob Flinn; a brother-in-law Joe (Nancy) Hershberger; nephew Joey (Pam) Hershberger; a brother-in-law Jim Hershberger; niece Lisa (Doug) Gamble; niece Cinda Hershberger; nephew Scott (Joy) Hershberger; niece Amy Hershberger; sister-in-law Kathy Bowersock; nephew Millard (Abra) Bowersock; nephew Jamie Bowersock; niece Anne (Terry) Bechdolt; sister-in-law Lois Hall; brother-in-law David (Ollie) Hershberger; nephew Chad Hershberger; nephew Adam Hershberger; nephew Ben (Natalie) Hershberger and a sister-in-law Ida Hershberger.

She was preceded in death by a grandson Oliver Hershberger; a sister Edith Hershberger; a mother-in-law Anna Marie Hershberger; a father-in-law James Hershberger; a brother-in-law Earl Hall and a nephew Davie Hershberger.

Milly was a 1969 graduate of Wapakoneta Senior High. She worked many years as a dispatcher at the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. She was a long time member of the Wapak Nazarene Church and cherished her Wapak Naz family. She enjoyed traveling and getting together with friends. She enjoyed sewing, watching Buckeye football, Wapak High School football and Cincinnati Reds baseball. She loved her family and will be greatly missed.

A prayer service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Pastor Stephen Ambrose officiating. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of prayer.

Memorial contributions may be directed to The Wapak Nazarene Church or to St. Johns Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

The family would like to thank Mercy Health-St. Rita's for their care.

The Hershberger family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com