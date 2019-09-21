LIMA — Mildred Lucille Kanawl, 96, passed away September 18, 2019, at 9:43 p.m. at Roselawn Manor.

Mildred was born April 23, 1923 in Columbus Grove to John and Opal Williams, both of whom preceded her in death. She married Robert W. Kanawl who also preceded her in death on November 4, 2014.

Mildred was an amazing woman, known for her kindness as well as her ability to always put others before herself. In 1942, She graduated from Frederick's Academy of Beauty Culture with a degree in Cosmetology. These skills were put to good use as she skillfully cut hair for many years. Mildred was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church where she also worked as a secretary until she eventually retired in 1986. She loved to have fun. She always enjoyed a cold frosty from Kewpee on a hot day, and square-dancing with her beloved husband. She was a member of the Elks club, where she and Robert passed the time sharing fun and good stories with great friends. Ultimately, Mildred was an amazing mother. Her guiding hand and her capacity for love and understanding knew no bounds. She will be sorely missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Survivors include: Son, Gary Hard; Brother, Joe (Jerry) Williams; Sister-in-law, Mary Lou Williams; as well as her dear friends Carol, Alma, and all of the rest of her church family.

Preceded in death by: her parents, John and Opal Williams; her spouse, Robert Kanawl; and her brother, Jack Williams

A funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the CHILES-LAMAN SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

A visitation will take place immediately prior to the funeral service, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. also at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Pastor Ted Bible will officiate the service.

Burial will be in Altstaetter Cemetery following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in order to help cover funeral expenses.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.