Mildred Laudick
ADA — Mildred L. Laudick, age 80, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 2:53 AM at the Shawnee Manor in Lima, Ohio.

She was born on July 8, 1939 in Lima, Ohio to the late Harold and Pauline (Donehoo) Steele. Mildred was formerly married to Paul J. Laudick and he preceded her in death on July 11, 1999.

Mildred retired from ATI of Ada, where she worked as a machinist.

Mildred is survived by her two daughters: Melissa Mills of Ada and Tracy Benroth of Lima; four grandchildren: Johnathan (Alexis) Mills, Joshua (Aliah) Mills, Ivy Benroth and Zoe Benroth; three great grandchildren: Avery, Isla and Lincoln; two brothers: Richard (Linda) Steele of Ada and Terry (Connie) Steele of Indiana; and two sisters: Ellen (Dale) Redd of Upper Sandusky and Pamela (Paul) Wingate of Bluffton.

She was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Private family services are being held at a later date with burial in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with attendance restricted based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. The funeral home requests face coverings be worn while visiting.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Northwest Ohio Chapter, Attn: Lima and Findlay Office, 480 W. Dussel Dr., Suite 150, Maumee, Ohio 43537. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
