DYER, Ind. — Mildred "Midge" E. Maxwell, 95, of Dyer, IN and formerly of Columbus Grove, OH, died on April 12, 2020. She was born April 30, 1924, in Columbus Grove, Ohio, to Ray and Floy (Eversole) Bogart, and they preceded her in death.

On May 19, 1946, she married Robert E. Maxwell, who also preceded her in death, July 12, 2008.

Midge is survived by her son, Michael (Vicki) Maxwell; four grandchildren, Jennifer Mann (Nathan), Ryan Maxwell, Walter (Jennifer) Bordoshuk and Matthew Bordoshuk ; three great grandchildren, Eric Mann, Rose Mann and Lily Bordoshuk. ; her two sisters, Jean Kaple and Alice Burkholder and her sister in-law, Velma Bogart.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marcia (Paul) Bordoshuk, her three brothers, an infant Bobby Bogart, Harold (Jessie) Bogart and Ronnie Bogart; three sisters, Estelle (Harley) Augsburger, Marie (Gladwin) Bourquin, Edyth (Paul) John, and Wanda (Waldo) Dilsaver and two brothers in-law, Thomas Kaple and Ralph Burkholder.

A homemaker, Midge graduated from Columbus Grove High School. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church, Columbus Grove. She loved to sew, knit, tend to her flowers and gardening. Midge always enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services will be held on April 17, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, with Pastor Rich Rakay officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Ridge Cemetery, Leipsic, Ohio.

The family understands that if you choose to stay home at this time, please take a moment and remember Mildred, go online to hartmansonsfuneralhome.com, share a memory and/or your condolences.

Memorial contributions may be made to Donor's choice.