DELPHOS — Mildred L. McClure, 96, of Delphos, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Hilty Home in Pandora.

She was born November 25, 1922, to Fred and Lena (Raabe) Stirn. They both preceded her in death. She was united in marriage to Wilbur A. "Bud" McClure on November 29, 1941; he preceded her in death on February 16, 2006.

She is survived by four sons, Gale A. (Rebecca) McClure of Spencerville, Larry D. (Regina) McClure of Delphos, Max L. McClure of Venedocia, and Pat D. (Sabrina) McClure of Spencerville; one daughter, Sue L. (Gary) White of Perrysburg; eleven grandchildren; Mitch (Patrice) McClure, Erica McClure, Amber McClure, Chris (Darlene) McClure, Laura (Tom) Eger, Brad (Christianne Ottinger) White, Todd (Jennifer) White, Lindsay (Chris) Graver, Ross White, Patrick (Jenny) McClure, and Kristi (Melanie) McClure; thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was a homemaker and had also worked at the Delphos Area Visiting Nurses. Mildred loved the outdoors enjoying gardening, nature, and fishing. She also had a love for animals, especially dogs as she raised German Shepherds

Funeral services will be on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Rev. Brian Knoderer will officiate. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice and Hilty Home of Pandora.

