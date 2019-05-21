LIMA — Mrs. Mildred Nichols, 78, passed from this life on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:45 a.m. at her residence in Lima.

She was born on October 4, 1940 in Lexington, Mississippi to the union of Manuel and Patsy (Saffold) Williams, Sr.; both parents preceded her in death.

On June 19, 1969 she was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Charles H. Nichols, Sr, he preceded her in death on January 10, 2010.

Mrs. Nichols retired from Consolidated Biscuit Company in McComb, Ohio. She also worked as a nurse's aid at Oaks Convalescent Home and also at Fisher Cheese company in Wapakoneta, Ohio. She was a member of New Life Christian Ministries where she served on the Kitchen Committee, the Usher Board and the Pastors Support Ministries. She loved fishing, shopping with her sisters and was famously known for her potato salad.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory; a daughter; Angela Gaines of Lima. 3 grandchildren; LaToyria S. Williams, James Gaines and Keona Harris. 5 sisters; Leathean John (Paul) of Harvey, IL. Eloise Allen and Essia Cotton both of Lima. Catherine Williams of Chicago, IL and Carolyn Allen (Albert) of Calumet Park, IL.

She was preceded in death by 3 sisters; Mamie Ward, Pearlie Rand and Connie Watkins. 3 brothers; Thomas E. Williams, Robert Williams and Manuel J. Williams, Jr.

Homegoing services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at New Life Christian Ministries with Elder Damian Tibbs, officiating and Elder John Holly eulogizing.

Visitation wake will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Church.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the NICHOLS Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com