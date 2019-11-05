DECATUR — Mildred "Millie" (Evans) Pfeiffer, 91, of Decatur, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at her residence in Decatur, Indiana. She was born in Putnam County, Ohio, on May 27, 1928, the daughter of the late Lowell Stirn and Caroline Heising. In 1947, she married Howard L. Evans, who preceded her in death, and then in 1978, she married Howard Pfeiffer, who passed away in 2007.

She was a member of the former First Presbyterian Church for 63 years, until it closed in 2017. She is now a member of Zion United Church of Christ. Millie was active in the church, volunteering and dedicating her life to serving others on various committees. She was a Deacon, a Session member of the church and was active in Women of the Moose (WOTM).

Millie was a homemaker and worked at CTS, in Berne, IN, for 17 years, retiring in 1988.

She is survived by three sons; Daniel L. (Carla) Evans, Donald E. Evans and David H. Evans all of Decatur, IN; two daughters, Diane K. Evans of Greenville, OH and DeeAnn M. Coyne of Decatur, IN; one half-brother, Franklin Stirn of Delphos, OH; three sisters, Mary Jane Elwer of Adrian, MI, Elizabeth "Betty" Klaus of Landeck, OH and Carol (Alvis) Hardemann of Lima, OH; seven grandchildren, Mark (Beth) Evans, Matthew Evans, Mason Kraft, McAaron Kraft, Malon (Kelly) Kraft, Thomas (Darius Boyce) Coyne and Alexis Coyne; three step grandchildren, two great grandchildren and nine step great grandchildren.

Millie was preceded in death by a sister, Lucy Elling, a brother, Harold "Sonny" Merschman and a grandson, Michael Evans.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the services at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home with a Moose Memorial Service starting at 7:00 p.m.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Rev. Randy Rossman will be officiating and burial will immediately follow in Decatur Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Zion United Church of Christ, Delphos St. John School or Mooseheart.