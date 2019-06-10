KALIDA — Mildred C. Remlinger, 97, of Kalida died 7:40 a.m., Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Meadows of Kalida. She was born January 15, 1922 in Union Township to the late Louis and Amelia (Meyer) Osterhage. On June 19, 1946 she married Wilbur W. Remlinger. He died April 25, 1978.

Survivors include five children: Linda (Joe) Hovest, Jane (Dick) Schulte, Ann (Mark) Warnecke, John (Lisa) Remlinger all of Kalida and Judy Newell of Leipsic; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; four sisters: Cecila Gerdeman of Kalida, Marie (Joe) Langhals of Kalida, Ruth Ann (Dave) Manley of Hinckley and Rita (Roy) Morman of Glandorf; two sisters-in-law: Pauline Osterhage of Kalida and Dorothy Osterhage of Glandorf; two brothers-in-law: Jerry Kuhlman of Ottawa and Bernard Calvelage of Ottoville; and special friends: Donna McCollum of Kalida and Dan and Pat Zeller of Kalida.

She was also preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Mallori Maag; six brothers: Alfred Osterhage, Wilfred Osterhage, Eugene (Rosalia) Osterhage, Paul Osterhage, Robert (Joan) Osterhage and Fr. Louis Osterhage C.PP.S; three sisters: Rose (Joe) Kistler, Julie (Dave) Hamilton and Joan Kuhlman; and a brother-in-law, Don Gerdeman.

Mildred was co-founder of Remlinger Manufacturing in Kalida and past Chairman of the Board. She had also worked at the former Bert and Bernie's in Kalida, Westinghouse in Lima and Triplett in Bluffton. Mildred was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida and its Altar Rosary Society. She volunteered with the Putnam County Historical Society, The Meadows of Kalida, St. Michael's Catholic Church and Kalida Elementary. Mildred enjoyed collecting Precious Moments figurines, golfing, bowling, traveling and fishing in Canada and Minnesota. She especially enjoyed attending her grand and great grandchildren's various events and activities.

Funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Tuesday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township.

Memorial donations may be given to the Joyce Hovest Cancer Survivor Scholarship, Putnam County Right to Life or to the .

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.