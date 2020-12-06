DELPHOS — Mildred Louise Westfall, age 75, of Delphos passed away December 5, 2020 at the Van Wert Hospital.

She was born September 7, 1945 in Lima, Ohio to Bill Nelson and Mary Ann(Paton) Nelson Dunlap. On January 18, 1964 she married the love of her life, Billy Westfall and he preceded her in death on June, 11, 2016. From this loving union Billy and Mildred had two beautiful girls; Patricia and Tina.

Mildred is survived by her daughter Patricia(Richard) Garrison, her mother Mary Ann Dunlap, her sister Kathy Joseph and her brother David Nelson. She is also survived by three grandchildren; Shannon (Robert) Whitacre, Tisha(Shane Schimmoller) Garrison, and Kayla(Brian Spranger) Garrison; eight great grandchildren; Sheldyn, Gretchen, Stella, Kendalynn, Paislynn, Michael, Connor, and Hunter. Other survivors include a sister in law Opal Pleska, step sister Traci(Chris) Wells, many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Mildred is preceded in death by her daughter Tina Westfall and a brother Joey Nelson.

Mildred worked at VanCrest in Delphos for many years before retiring. She was an active member of Delphos Eagles #471. She enjoyed playing bingo, shopping, people watching, and playing on her smart phone. Most of all her life revolved around her family and her love for them.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday December 9, 2020, at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 P.M. on Tuesday December 8, 2020 at the funeral home and an hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday. Online condolences can be shared at www.weberfh.net