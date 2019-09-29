PANDORA — MILO JAY "MIKE" BASTIAN, 88, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 in care of
Bridge Hospice, Findlay, Ohio, with his daughters by his side.
He was born July 25, 1931, in Lima, Ohio to Jay W. and Edith (Now) Bastian, who
preceded him in death. In 1955, he married Esther "Jenny" Shenk Baxter (daughter
of Jacob B. and Barbara Shenk of Elida), who died in 2005 after 50 years together.
Mike was All-Around Best Athlete of the Year as a Senior at Elida High School in
1949, earning 12 Varsity Letters in four sports at Elida - football (offensive
fullback, defensive linebacker), basketball (forward), baseball (outfielder) and
track (high jump, discus). He went on to serve three years in the U.S. Coast Guard
(Lake Michigan, 4 months boot camp at Alameda, CA), Machinist Mate 2nd Class
upon discharge. While in the service, Mike was ahead of his time in getting a tattoo
in his calf. While attending Findlay College (now University), he started every
football game (offensive fullback, defensive linebacker) for all four years, and was
selected Honorable All League and Honorable Captain of League, all while
working and supporting his growing family of five!
Mike went on to be a lifelong teacher and coach; English and many other subjects
at area high schools, coaching, crafting, Sunday school. He played and coached
football for 14 years, two of those years as Head Coach at Columbus Grove in the
early 60's. There was a 19 year stint into Industry (Sylvania, etc), mostly in
Human Relations/Resources, then back to the classroom. Highlights were
directing his students in school plays/drama productions. He continued on as a
substitute teacher after retiring.
In his spare time, Mike enjoyed handyman work, hunting, fishing, gardening and
art. Friends and family delighted in his gadget inventions and beautiful wood
carvings, with some of the larger outdoor installations drawing attention from
passersby along Riley Creek. He was a life-long member of the National Wood
Carvers Association and Lima Area Woodcarvers Club member since 1964. He
started the Putnam County Woodcarvers Club in Ottawa in 1988 and co-founded
the Woodcarvers Show at Sauder Village.
Mike belonged to the American Legion, VFW and Gideon's. Activities that
provided friends and fellowship into his senior years were cribbage, crossword and
sudoku puzzles, bowling, shuffleboard and pocket billiards, which also led to a
collection of Senior Olympics medals. He was a member and officer of Pandora
Shuffleboard Club and a member of Bluffton Shufflers Shuffleboard Club and
Bluffton Senior Citizens Center.
As a member of the Columbus Grove Christian Church since 1962, Mike taught
Sunday school, sang in the choir and cantatas, and played harmonica in church and
at various nursing homes. He continued delivering the Sunday school lessons to
members in all the area nursing homes with weekly visits whenever able.
Mike started every day by reading his Bible and Christian devotionals. He
typically included around twenty people on his prayer list at a time. Mike's
approach to life was this: get up, get dressed, get out and make each day count -
with gratitude!
Survivors include two sons, Barry C. (Judy) Bastian of South Carolina and
Gregory A. Bastian of Michigan; and two daughters, Dana M. Bastian Packwood
of Colorado and Laura C. Bastian of Ohio; two grandchildren, Barry M. Bastian of
Ohio and Sabrina Packwood Peterson of California; four great-grandchildren:
Avery and Carson Bastian, and Sequoia and Dakota Peterson; one sister, Janice
Towns of Wyoming; a brother-in-law, William Shenk, sister-in-laws, Cretora
Alexander and Helen Shenk, and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Keith A. Bastian; sister-in-law
Alice Bastian, brother-in-law Richard Towns; son-in-law, Gary Packwood; and
granddaughter, Alisa Bastian. Additionally, sister-in-laws, Alice (Vernon)
Hertzler and Nellie (Herman) Heinrich; brother-in-laws, Merlin (Lucille) Shenk,
Rollin Shenk, Oral Shenk, Tim (Marge) Shenk, Warren (Grace) Shenk, Lester
(Pauline) Shenk, Edward (Avonelle) Shenk, Roland Alexander.
Services will begin at 11:30 a.m., Thursday at Columbus Grove Christian Church,
Columbus Grove. Pastor Geoff Eubank will officiate. Burial will be at Walnut
Grove Cemetery, Delphos, Ohio.
Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. for visitation on Wednesday, also at
the Columbus Grove Christian Church and one hour prior to Thursday services.
Contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice, Lima Rescue Mission or donor's
choice.
The family would like to extend many thanks for all heart-felt care, love and
prayers for our Dad and Grandpa.
