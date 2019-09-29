PANDORA — MILO JAY "MIKE" BASTIAN, 88, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 in care of

Bridge Hospice, Findlay, Ohio, with his daughters by his side.

He was born July 25, 1931, in Lima, Ohio to Jay W. and Edith (Now) Bastian, who

preceded him in death. In 1955, he married Esther "Jenny" Shenk Baxter (daughter

of Jacob B. and Barbara Shenk of Elida), who died in 2005 after 50 years together.

Mike was All-Around Best Athlete of the Year as a Senior at Elida High School in

1949, earning 12 Varsity Letters in four sports at Elida - football (offensive

fullback, defensive linebacker), basketball (forward), baseball (outfielder) and

track (high jump, discus). He went on to serve three years in the U.S. Coast Guard

(Lake Michigan, 4 months boot camp at Alameda, CA), Machinist Mate 2nd Class

upon discharge. While in the service, Mike was ahead of his time in getting a tattoo

in his calf. While attending Findlay College (now University), he started every

football game (offensive fullback, defensive linebacker) for all four years, and was

selected Honorable All League and Honorable Captain of League, all while

working and supporting his growing family of five!

Mike went on to be a lifelong teacher and coach; English and many other subjects

at area high schools, coaching, crafting, Sunday school. He played and coached

football for 14 years, two of those years as Head Coach at Columbus Grove in the

early 60's. There was a 19 year stint into Industry (Sylvania, etc), mostly in

Human Relations/Resources, then back to the classroom. Highlights were

directing his students in school plays/drama productions. He continued on as a

substitute teacher after retiring.

In his spare time, Mike enjoyed handyman work, hunting, fishing, gardening and

art. Friends and family delighted in his gadget inventions and beautiful wood

carvings, with some of the larger outdoor installations drawing attention from

passersby along Riley Creek. He was a life-long member of the National Wood

Carvers Association and Lima Area Woodcarvers Club member since 1964. He

started the Putnam County Woodcarvers Club in Ottawa in 1988 and co-founded

the Woodcarvers Show at Sauder Village.

Mike belonged to the American Legion, VFW and Gideon's. Activities that

provided friends and fellowship into his senior years were cribbage, crossword and

sudoku puzzles, bowling, shuffleboard and pocket billiards, which also led to a

collection of Senior Olympics medals. He was a member and officer of Pandora

Shuffleboard Club and a member of Bluffton Shufflers Shuffleboard Club and

Bluffton Senior Citizens Center.

As a member of the Columbus Grove Christian Church since 1962, Mike taught

Sunday school, sang in the choir and cantatas, and played harmonica in church and

at various nursing homes. He continued delivering the Sunday school lessons to

members in all the area nursing homes with weekly visits whenever able.

Mike started every day by reading his Bible and Christian devotionals. He

typically included around twenty people on his prayer list at a time. Mike's

approach to life was this: get up, get dressed, get out and make each day count -

with gratitude!

Survivors include two sons, Barry C. (Judy) Bastian of South Carolina and

Gregory A. Bastian of Michigan; and two daughters, Dana M. Bastian Packwood

of Colorado and Laura C. Bastian of Ohio; two grandchildren, Barry M. Bastian of

Ohio and Sabrina Packwood Peterson of California; four great-grandchildren:

Avery and Carson Bastian, and Sequoia and Dakota Peterson; one sister, Janice

Towns of Wyoming; a brother-in-law, William Shenk, sister-in-laws, Cretora

Alexander and Helen Shenk, and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Keith A. Bastian; sister-in-law

Alice Bastian, brother-in-law Richard Towns; son-in-law, Gary Packwood; and

granddaughter, Alisa Bastian. Additionally, sister-in-laws, Alice (Vernon)

Hertzler and Nellie (Herman) Heinrich; brother-in-laws, Merlin (Lucille) Shenk,

Rollin Shenk, Oral Shenk, Tim (Marge) Shenk, Warren (Grace) Shenk, Lester

(Pauline) Shenk, Edward (Avonelle) Shenk, Roland Alexander.

Services will begin at 11:30 a.m., Thursday at Columbus Grove Christian Church,

Columbus Grove. Pastor Geoff Eubank will officiate. Burial will be at Walnut

Grove Cemetery, Delphos, Ohio.

Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. for visitation on Wednesday, also at

the Columbus Grove Christian Church and one hour prior to Thursday services.

Contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice, Lima Rescue Mission or donor's

choice.

The family would like to extend many thanks for all heart-felt care, love and

prayers for our Dad and Grandpa.

