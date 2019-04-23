LIMA — Milton Gordon Mines, Jr., 66, passed from this life on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 8:30 p.m. at Lima Manor Nursing Home.

He was born on February 24, 1953 in Lima, Ohio to the union of Milton Gordon and Betty Jean (Burton) Mines, Sr. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives in Lima.

He was married to Tina Marie (Brennan) Mines who survives in Lima.

Mr. Mines was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Church of God in Christ.

Besides his loving mother Betty, he leaves to cherish his precious memory, 2 sons; Phillip D. Mines (Yolanda) and Milton G. Mines, III both of Marietta, GA. 2 daughters; Antoinette M. Mines (Christopher J. Harris) of Richmond, VA. Tiffany Y. Mines of Sacramental, CA. 1 granddaughter; Alyssa Mines. 4 brothers; Alfred Mines, Ketih Mines, Reggie Cousin and Ronnie Cousin (Debbie). 7 sisters; Betty Lou Mines, Joyce Wilson, Darlene Mines, Mary Mines-Smith, Susan Christman, Tonia Shobe and Joseline Mardaris. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Home Going Services will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Military Rites provided by VFW 1275.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

