WAPAKONETA — Mima Kiefer, 92, died Dec 3, 2020, at Wapakoneta Manor.

Private family services will begin at 10:30 a.m., Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta.

The funeral service will be lived streamed on the Eley Funeral Home's Facebook page.