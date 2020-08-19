LIMA — Ms. Minnie Lue Lawrence, age 81, passed from this life on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at approximately 10:52 p.m. at Springview Manor Nursing Home in Lima.

She was born in Forsyth, Georgia on July 30, 1939 to the union of John and Bertha (Gardner) Davis; both parents preceded her in death.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 4 sons; Brady Lawrence of Lima, OH. Lacey Lawrence of Colorado Springs, CO. Andrew Lawrence (Bernice) of Lima. Calvin Lawrence (Kim) of Lake Alfred, FL. 11 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. 3 sisters; Ella Mae Jordan, Pearl Respress, and Annette Lucear. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a daughter; Corey Sue Lawrence Ward, a stepson; Walter Lawrence 2 brothers; Albert Davis and Charlie Davis. 3 sisters; Johnnie Mae Smith, Gertrude Procter and Mamie Clyde.

No services will be held due to Covid 19.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

To offer condolences to the LAWRENCE Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.co