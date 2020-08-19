1/1
Minnie Lawrence
1939 - 2020
LIMA — Ms. Minnie Lue Lawrence, age 81, passed from this life on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at approximately 10:52 p.m. at Springview Manor Nursing Home in Lima.

She was born in Forsyth, Georgia on July 30, 1939 to the union of John and Bertha (Gardner) Davis; both parents preceded her in death.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 4 sons; Brady Lawrence of Lima, OH. Lacey Lawrence of Colorado Springs, CO. Andrew Lawrence (Bernice) of Lima. Calvin Lawrence (Kim) of Lake Alfred, FL. 11 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. 3 sisters; Ella Mae Jordan, Pearl Respress, and Annette Lucear. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a daughter; Corey Sue Lawrence Ward, a stepson; Walter Lawrence 2 brothers; Albert Davis and Charlie Davis. 3 sisters; Johnnie Mae Smith, Gertrude Procter and Mamie Clyde.

No services will be held due to Covid 19.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To offer condolences to the LAWRENCE Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.co



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
Memories & Condolences

August 19, 2020
Rest in paradise aunty❤
Camillia King
Family
August 19, 2020
Minnie was one of the sweetest women I've met. I will miss her stories and will always think of her dancing and enjoying the music when I think of her.
Jess
Acquaintance
